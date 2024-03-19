Preston North End headed into the international break on a high - after beating Ryan Lowe's old club, Plymouth Argyle.

Liam Millar's first half strike was the only goal of the Home Park contest, as North End bounced back from losing to Stoke City. It's just one defeat in nine for PNE, who sit ninth in the table - on 56 points. There promises to be plenty more twists and turns, before the season closes out.