Preston North End headed into the international break on a high - after beating Ryan Lowe's old club, Plymouth Argyle.
Liam Millar's first half strike was the only goal of the Home Park contest, as North End bounced back from losing to Stoke City. It's just one defeat in nine for PNE, who sit ninth in the table - on 56 points. There promises to be plenty more twists and turns, before the season closes out.
Based on the latest round of results, recent form and using predictions for the rest of the season's fixtures, Football Web Pages have forecast a final table for the 2023/24 campaign. Take a look below, to see where PNE have been predicted to place.
