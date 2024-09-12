Jordan Clark | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Four games have been played in the Championship season so far

Sunderland are deserving of top spot, Luton Town can count themselves unfortunate and Watford have ridden their luck a little.

That is based on an in-depth look into the start of the 2024/25 Championship season, by sporting data experts Opta. Four games have been played by each club in the second tier, with the Black Cats having collected maximum points under new boss Regis Le Bris. Every side has at least picked up a point, but Cardiff City, the Hatters and Plymouth Argyle are, so far, winless.

As for Preston North End, it’s been a far from normal start to the campaign. Ryan Lowe left after one league game, and caretaker Mike Marsh followed him after two matches in charge. Paul Heckingbottom was appointed by the Lilywhites - the former Sheffield United chief has picked up two wins and suffered one defeat, to date.

Of course, Preston will now be targeting a strong couple of months in order to push up the table. As far as PNE are concerned, performance metrics are somewhat fickle given the whirlwind start on the manager front. North End certainly had positive, attacking moments in the loss at Oxford, but breaks went their way in the Luton win.

Overall, though, how should the Championship table look at this stage, based on the data? Opta do admit the process is not ‘an exact science’, but a ‘decent barometer of how teams are performing’. The process of calculating the table is complicated, but a description can be found. Anyway, here is Opta’s current expected 1-24 in the Championship.

Sunderland - 9.3 Middlesbrough - 8.7 Leeds United - 8.3 Millwall - 7.4 Sheffield United - 7.4 Luton Town - 7 Coventry City - 6.9 West Brom - 6.8 Norwich City - 5.8 Stoke City - 5.7 Burnley - 5.4 Watford - 5.3 Oxford United - 5.2 Bristol City - 5.1 Hull City - 5 QPR 5 Swansea City - 5 Blackburn Rovers - 4.6 Derby County - 4.4 Sheffield Wednesday - 3.9 Cardiff City - 3.5 Preston North End - 2.3 Plymouth Argyle - 2 Portsmouth - 1.8

