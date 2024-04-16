Preston North End are in Sky Bet Championship action tonight as they travel to St Mary's Stadium in a rearranged fixture.

The Lilywhites travel to Hampshire perhaps somewhat deflated after Norwich City dealt their play-off bid a huge blow. Eight points now separate Preston and sixth-placed Norwich and with less and less games available to claw back that deficit it's looking likely that it's another season in the Championship for them.

Ipswich Town and Leicester City as it stands are the two teams going up though it's very tight. None of the top three won at the weekend but the Tractor Boys drew and that put them top though only two points separate them and Leeds United. Southampton aren't fully out of it but their best bet might be to go through the play-offs. West Brom have occupied fifth spot for the last couple of months and look set for a play-off campaign whilst Norwich hold on to sixth.

As it stands, just six points separate Millwall in 16th and Wednesday in 23rd with three matches to go, and that just shows how unpredictable the league really is. Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town drew and so that has them in the relegation places. Rotherham United's relegation to League One was confirmed earlier this month having only won four games all season.

There's still so many things that need sorting out such as the title, the automatic promotion place, who gets in to the play-offs and who will survive. The latest Sky Bet figures tries to give us their idea of how the season wll pan out. Here is how they think the Championship table will finish from 24th to first.

1 . Predicted final Sky Bet Championship table 2023/24 Here's how the final standings are expected to look, as per Sky Bet odds.

2 . 1st: Leicester City Odds of winning title: 8/15; odds of automatic promotion: 1/9

3 . 2nd: Ipswich Town Odds of winning title: 10/3; odds of automatic promotion: 8/15

4 . 3rd: Leeds United Odds of winning title: 6/1; odds of automatic promotion: 11/10