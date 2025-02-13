PNE picked up a big win at Norwich City on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a midweek to remember for Preston North End as they won 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Milutin Osmajic’s early strike was enough for the Lilywhites to take all three points against the Canaries - though the victory was marred by a suspected broken leg to Duane Holmes. Nonetheless Preston now head into Saturday’s derby at home to Burnley on the back of a positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the second tier there were big wins at the top and bottom of the division. Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley all picked up three points while Blackburn Rovers - amid manager turmoil - ran out winners at fellow play-off chasers West Brom.

Milutin Osmajic scores | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Plymouth Argyle smashed Millwall 5-1 at Home Park and Portsmouth picked up a big win in the fight for survival, as they edged Cardiff City at Fratton Park. It was defeat for Stoke City on the road while Derby County and Oxford United played out a goalless draw.

All campaign long football data experts Opta have been updating their predicted final Championship table. After the latest round of results, here is how the standings look...

Opta’s predicted final Championship table

Leeds United, 96 Sheffield United, 90 Burnley, 90 Sunderland, 84 West Brom, 68 Blackburn Rovers, 67 Middlesbrough, 67 Sheffield Wednesday, 64 Coventry City, 64 Bristol City, 63 Norwich City, 62 Preston North End, 60 Watford, 60 Millwall, 59 QPR, 58 Oxford United, 54 Swansea City, 53 Stoke City, 50 Portsmouth, 50 Hull City, 49 Cardiff City, 47 Luton Town, 44 Derby County, 44 Plymouth Argyle, 43