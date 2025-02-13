New final Championship predicted standings after Preston North End, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday wins
It was a midweek to remember for Preston North End as they won 1-0 at Carrow Road.
Milutin Osmajic’s early strike was enough for the Lilywhites to take all three points against the Canaries - though the victory was marred by a suspected broken leg to Duane Holmes. Nonetheless Preston now head into Saturday’s derby at home to Burnley on the back of a positive result.
Elsewhere in the second tier there were big wins at the top and bottom of the division. Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley all picked up three points while Blackburn Rovers - amid manager turmoil - ran out winners at fellow play-off chasers West Brom.
Plymouth Argyle smashed Millwall 5-1 at Home Park and Portsmouth picked up a big win in the fight for survival, as they edged Cardiff City at Fratton Park. It was defeat for Stoke City on the road while Derby County and Oxford United played out a goalless draw.
All campaign long football data experts Opta have been updating their predicted final Championship table. After the latest round of results, here is how the standings look...
Opta’s predicted final Championship table
- Leeds United, 96
- Sheffield United, 90
- Burnley, 90
- Sunderland, 84
- West Brom, 68
- Blackburn Rovers, 67
- Middlesbrough, 67
- Sheffield Wednesday, 64
- Coventry City, 64
- Bristol City, 63
- Norwich City, 62
- Preston North End, 60
- Watford, 60
- Millwall, 59
- QPR, 58
- Oxford United, 54
- Swansea City, 53
- Stoke City, 50
- Portsmouth, 50
- Hull City, 49
- Cardiff City, 47
- Luton Town, 44
- Derby County, 44
- Plymouth Argyle, 43