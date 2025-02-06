Clubs have five months left to assess their contract situations

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window slammed shut on Monday, bringing an end to the mid-season period where clubs could acquire or shift players.

Preston North End brought in Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal, whilst tapping into the loan market to obtain Jayden Meghoma’s and Ryan Porteous’ services until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another area of focus throughout the month was assessing the future of those players whose contracts are set to run out in the summer, with Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay all signing new deals.

Freddie Woodman and Liam Lindsay | Getty Images

However, PNE - as well as many other clubs in the Championship - still have plenty of decisions to make on the contract front this season. A whole host of players in the division are set to become free agents at the end of the current campaign.

Here is a complete list of Championship players set to become free agents in the summer of 2025, according to reputable website Transfermarkt.

Goalkeepers

Freddie Woodman (PNE)

Ben Wilson (Coventry City)

Angus Gunn (Norwich City)

Stefan Bajic (Bristol City)

Jonathan Bond (Watford)

Frank Fielding (Stoke City)

Jack Bonham (Stoke City)

James Shea (Luton Town)

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Lewis Thomas (Bristol City)

Ted Cann (West Brom)

Jacob Knightbridge (Oxford United)

Alfie Marriott (Watford)

Jack Barrett (Blackburn Rovers)

Simon Eastwood (Oxford United)

Cian Tyler (Coventry City)

Ben Killip (Portsmouth)

Zak Baker (Plymouth)

Nathan Shepperd (QPR)

Jon McLaughlin (Swansea)

Defenders

Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)

Sam Byram (Leeds)

Kane Wilson (Derby County)

Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

Cyrus Christie (Swansea City)

Harry Darling (Swansea City)

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers)

Angelo Ogbonna (Watford)

CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)

Akin Fawemo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Matt Clarke (Derby County)

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City)

Craig Forsyth (Derby County)

Joe Bennett (Oxford United)

Morgan Fox (QPR)

Michael Rose (Stoke City)

Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday)

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers)

Yuri Ribeiro (Blackburn Rovers)

Patrick Bauer (PNE)

Enda Stevens (Stoke City)

Steve Cook (QPR)

Ciaron Brown (Oxford United)

Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle)

Regan Poole (Portsmouth)

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City)

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Kian Best (PNE)

Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

Josh Seary (PNE)

Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City)

Kristian Pedersen (Swansea City)

Kenneth Paal (QPR)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Zak Swanson (Portsmouth)

Cohen Bramall (Portsmouth)

Brandon Flemming (Hull City)

Midfielders

Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Jacob Lungi Sorensen (Norwich City)

Josuha Guilavogui (Leeds United)

Lucas Andersen (QPR)

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle)

Andre Dozzell (Portsmouth)

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City)

Lewis Baker (Stoke City)

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City)

Liam Thompson (Derby County)

Ryan Ledson (PNE)

Jamie Allen (Coventry City)

Ilias Chair (QPR)

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)

Adam Forshaw (Blackburn Rovers)

Robbie Brady (PNE)

Joe Ralls (Cardiff City)

Billy Mitchell (Millwall)

Joe Allen (Swansea City)

Jack Colback (QPR)

Ayman Benarous (Bristol City)

Josh McEachran (Oxford United)

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

John Swift (West Brom)

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Duane Holmes (PNE)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Jonjo Shelvey (Burnley)

Andreas Weimann (Blackburn Rovers)

Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City)

Jack Burroughs (Coventry City)

Ryan Howley (Coventry City)

Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County)

Forwards

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers)

Nathan Redmond (Burnley)

Grady Diangana (West Brom)

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday)

Lynden Gooch (Stoke City)

Onel Hernandez (Norwich City)

Michael Frey (QPR)

Tony Springett (Norwich City)

Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

Emre Tezgel (Stoke City)

Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle)

Kusini Yengi (Portsmouth)

Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Sam Bell (Bristol City)

Anwar El Ghazi (Cardiff City)

Arnor Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers)

Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Nahki Wells (Bristol City)

Victor Moses (Luton Town)

Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers)

Emil Riis (PNE)

Conor Washington (Derby County)

Nordin Amrabat (Hull City)

Joao Pedro (Hull City)

Doğukan Sinik (Hull City)

Yakou Meite (Cardiff City)

Isaak Davies (Cardiff City)

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday)

Ched Evans (PNE)