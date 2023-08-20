Preston North End won 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend. Defender Liam Lindsay scored the winner for the visitors.

Ryan Lowe’s side are back in action next Saturday at home to Swansea City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the Championship...

Sunderland boss feeling the heat

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is facing an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light. According to a report by Football Insider, he is currently ‘fighting’ to save his job despite their 2-1 win over Rotherham United at home last time out. The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers got the Black Cats in the play-off last term after their final day away win at Preston.

Rotherham United man wanted

Rotherham United could face a battle to keep hold of defender Cameron Humphreys between now and the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September. The Manchester City academy graduate only joined the Millers 12 months ago from Zulte Waregem in Belgium. According to TEAMtalk, he is on the radar of fellow second tier pair Coventry City and Swansea City, as well as Derby County in League One.

Leeds United lose midfielder