Developing young players is vital for Championship clubs, especially when it comes to wheeling and dealing in the transfer window.

It’s easier said than done, but Premier League outfits are always scouring the English Football League for potential assets - and the second tier will be kept an eye on most.

At Preston North End, the two under-23 players to feature regularly this season are Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - signed on loan from Leeds United and Aston Villa, respectively.