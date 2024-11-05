Championship starting XI average ages and how Preston North End, Stoke City, Burnley and rivals compare

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:09 BST

PNE signed young players on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United in the summer

Developing young players is vital for Championship clubs, especially when it comes to wheeling and dealing in the transfer window.

It’s easier said than done, but Premier League outfits are always scouring the English Football League for potential assets - and the second tier will be kept an eye on most.

At Preston North End, the two under-23 players to feature regularly this season are Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden - signed on loan from Leeds United and Aston Villa, respectively.

Who, then, leads the way in the Championship for selecting young players? One metric to help analyse that is the average age of starting XIs. We take look at every club’s, 13 games in, below...

Players used: 26

1. Derby County (28.2)

Players used: 26 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Players used: 24

2. Millwall (28.1)

Players used: 24 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Players used: 25

3. Cardiff City (27.9)

Players used: 25 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Players used: 22

4. West Brom (27.8)

Players used: 22 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnleyStoke City
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice