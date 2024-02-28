Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer acknowledges his side's travelling supporters

Preston North End have found a 'dangerous recipe' as they establish themselves as one of the Championship's form teams.

That is the view of English Football League pundit, George Elek - co-host of the popular EFL dedicated podcast: Not The Top 20. Indeed, the Lilywhites have picked up 17 points from their last eight games - to put themselves back in the play-off picture. North End now head into Saturday's clash against Hull City, sitting in eighth spot.

Ryan Lowe's side destroyed Coventry City in the first half of last Friday's encounter - and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against a direct, top six rival. Red hot striking duo Emil Riis and Will Keane were both on the score sheet, in a victory which should've made the rest of the league sit up and take notice - in Elek's view.

"An absolutely incredible result," he said. "When you consider, going back to the end of January, that Preston have beaten Ipswich, Middlesbrough and now Coventry - are are unbeaten in their last six games - this is a pretty incredible time for Preston to put this run of form together. It is a pretty incredible time for Ryan Lowe to, maybe, silence some critics. Hull are, basically, the only team around Preston who are winning games consistently.

"They have gone from being the team everybody expected to drop out of the top six race; the team nobody, myself included, took as a serious threat to the top six - suddenly they are now positioning themselves as 'the' form team. When you consider the calibre of the teams they are beating, you have to really take notice. At 3-0 up, away from home, even when they weren't really offering anything going forward, they were able to really nullify the threat of one of the in-form, attacking teams in the whole league.