Preston North End along with the 23 other teams in the Championship have one or two mascots that represent them.

In August 2024, the Deepdale Duck returned for the fixture against Luton Town with a new look. He was given a cap and wears the 2024/25 home shirt which is manufactured by Castore.

Deepdale Duck has been North End's mascot after being introduced 28-years ago. Simon Nash played the role for that time, but retired in 2023 having served the club for a long time.

It left the club seeking a replacement, and despite suggestions from children in the local area, it was decided that after a modern face-lift, the Duck would return. Deepdale Duck’s return was branded 'Return of the Quack' and the club in an inventive manner, used Mark Morrison's 'Return of the Mack' to announce he would be coming back.

These days, he can be seen in the Sir Tom Finney Family Stand prior to kick-off. The main job of a mascot is to bring happiness to children and make the match-day experience the best it possibly can be, but sometimes even the adults can some enjoyment out of their antics.

Sometimes one mascot isn't enough and there are a few Championship clubs that have two. Perhaps the weirdest out of the lot is Boiler Man, who is a mascot for West Brom's shirt sponsor Ideal Heating. Their main mascot is Baggie Bird but the Bird can often be seen with Boiler Man.

Are you ready to explore the world of mascots? Here we have all 24 Championship clubs’ mascots, including Deepdale Duck, Cardiff City’s Bartley the Bluebird, Swansea City’s Cyril the Swan, and Plymouth Argyle’s Pilgrim Pete.

