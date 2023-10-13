Ryan Lowe finds himself high up the list - having been appointed in December 2021. Wayne Rooney is the newest manager in the Championship.

The Championship campaign is 11 fixtures deep, but we have already seen a handful of managerial changes in the second tier.

Sixth placed Birmingham City replaced John Eustace with departing DC United boss Wayne Rooney this week. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are yet to appoint a successor to Xisco Munoz. The former Watford chief lasted 10 games at Hillsborough, with the Owls still winless following promotion via the League One play-offs. Neil Thompson is in caretaker charge for the time being.

Neil Warnock also left Huddersfield Town soon after keeping them up last season, with ex-Wednesday manager Darren Moore taking over in the Terriers hot seat. The summer saw plenty of new appointments too, with Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United, Cardiff City, Watford and Swansea City all making fresh appointments.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe, therefore, finds himself towards the top of the list of longest-serving Championship managers. North End brought Lowe in from Plymouth Argyle in December 2021, following the dismissal of Frankie McAvoy. Coventry City manager Mark Robins tops the list, which you can read in full right here.

1 . (24th) Wayne Rooney (Birmingham) - 2 days With the club sitting sixth in the Championship, Birmingham made the surprise call to sack John Eustace 11 games into the season. The Blues have appointed Rooney, 37, as his successor after the former Manchester United striker left DC United in October.

2 . (23rd) Neil Thompson (Sheffield Wednesday) - 8 days Thompson has taken caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday while the club search for a new manager following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

3 . (22nd) Darren Moore (Huddersfield) - 20 days After his surprise exit from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, the 49-year-old returned to management when he was appointed Huddersfield boss in September, replacing Neil Warnock at The John Smith's Stadium.