Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has been pipped to the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for February.

The winner - seeing off competition from Hull City and QPR chiefs Liam Rosenior and Marti Cifuentes - is Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. His side picked up maximum points from their five games in February and remain in the hunt for automatic promotion. Leeds scored 13 goals and conceded once, while coming from behind to beat league leaders Leicester City.

It was a strong month for PNE, but not enough for Lowe to scoop the accolade for the first time as Preston manager. In February, North End beat Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Coventry City - while drawing with Blackburn Rovers. Recent form has plunged PNE into play-off contention, after a difficult few winter months.

Danny Wilson, chair of the judging panel, said: "A really productive month saw Daniel’s side go unbeaten in their five games and produce a fantastic turn around victory over Leicester City. Conceding only one goal in February gives them the confidence that with their attacking talent they can outscore the opposition.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “In this incredible battle for promotion to the Premier League, February was Leeds United’s turn to take the initiative - with an incredible run of wins to move them into second place at the end of the month. With seven fixtures in all competitions, including five long away trips and a momentous victory over Leicester City to blow the title wide open again, it was a masterclass in management from Farke - and it’ll take an equal effort over the next two months to keep pushing over the finish line."