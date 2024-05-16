Morgan Rogers joined Aston Villa for an up-front fee of £8m. Middlesbrough are set to receive another payment for him. (Image: Getty Images)

Latest headlines from around the Championship as Preston North End’s off season continues.

Preston North End are still yet to publish their 2023/24 retained list as the deadline draws nearer.

Clubs not involved in the play-offs have until Saturday, May 18 to tell the EFL which players they are keeping and who will be departing. The Lilywhites have a few decisions to be make with the most notable being Alan Browne.

He has been offered a contract but the club are awaiting his decision. In the mean time, plenty is going on around the division. Here's the latest headlines, including the Championship's all-time record goal scorer being on the move...

Liam Rosenior rejects quick managerial return

Plymouth Argyle have suffered a setback in their search for a new head coach, after Liam Rosenior apparently turned down the opportunity to manage them. Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, reported that Rosenior - who found himself out of work this month after being sacked by Hull City, turned down a 'quick managerial return'. Funnily enough, it was Plymouth who stopped Hull from getting into the play-offs.

They won 1-0 on the final day of the season in a game that Hull needed to win - but in the end West Brom beat Preston and that saw the Tigers miss out on a top six finish. PlymouthLive added that Rosenior had been under consideration for the role, but that an appointment is not 'particularly close' to being made. The Pilgrims sacked Ian Foster and stayed up, with Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip, taking charge for the last month.

Sheffield United release five after relegation

Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe have been told by Sheffield United they will not be getting new contracts. The Blades have been relegated from the Premier League and ahead of their final game against Spurs, it’s been confirmed that five players are to depart Bramall Lane.

A club statement read: “The aforementioned players will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of this campaign, having helped the Blades to success during their spells at Bramall Lane. They share a total of nine promotions in their Blades careers and the club see fit to release this news ahead of the end of the campaign to enable them to receive acclaim from Unitedites for their contributions.

“With the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday being United's final fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the five, with further tributes across the club's digital platforms. The five players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made to Sheffield United Football Club.”

Middlesbrough transfer windfall

Middlesbrough are due to receive additional money for Morgan Rogers - after Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League. Boro paid just £1m for Rogers in the summer, but sold him for £8m in January in a deal that could now rise to £16m. The Northern Echo report that one of the clauses involved in the deal, was Villa qualifying for the Champions League. Unai Emery's men did that after Spurs lost to Manchester City.

Hull City pair set to leave

Hull City are likely to move on Billy Sharp this summer. One of the Championship's most prolific strikers signed a short-term contract at the MKM Stadium, after a spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy. Sharp played 13 times for the Tigers, but failed to find the back of the net and Hull Live report that he will become a free agent - along with Aaron Connolly. Sharp has 130 goals to his name in 410 Championship games - and is the leading all-time goal scorer in the division. Former Preston North End striker David Nugent is third on that list with 121 goals, second to Jordan Rhodes.

Bristol City top scorer told to stay

Liam Manning has told Tommy Conway he has a decision to make, amid interest from the Premier League and Scotland. The Bristol City striker is mulling over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2025. The 21-year-old finished as their top scorer for the second season running and is attracting interest from Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Wolves. Celtic and Rangers are said to be interesed as well.

"It's obviously not ideal for me. Tommy's got a decision to make," Manning told BBC Radio Bristol. “We've made him a terrific offer as a club. I think it's the best place for him. I totally understand if someone's journey is going miles quicker than the team's, then I understand the move.