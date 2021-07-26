The latest Championship rumours.

Championship latest: Former PNE winger wanted by Blackburn Rovers and relegated new boys spend big

Clubs in the Championship continue to try to strengthen as the transfer window keeps moving forward and the start of the season draws nearer.

By Tom Sandells
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:32 pm

Here are the latest Championship rumours...

1. Rams close in on Allsop

Ex-Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is said to be close to agreeing a move to Derby County. The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, but can still bring in free agents on short term deals, and loan players on half-season contract. (talkSPORT) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Buy photo

2. Eustace turns down Swans

Swansea City are said to be back to the drawing board in their search for a new manager, after John Eustace reportedly turned down the role and opted to stay at QPR. Steve Cooper left the Welsh side by mutual consent last week, after just over two years in the job. (Telegraph) Photo: James Chance

Buy photo

3. Blades linked with Peruvian youngster

Sheffield United have been tipped to make a 'six-figure' swoop for Peru youth international midfielder Yuriel Celi. The 19-year-old, who plays for top tier side Cantolao, is also wanted by Brazilian giants Sao Paolo, however. (The Sun) Photo: JUAN BARRETO

Buy photo

4. Cottagers sign duo

Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website) Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Buy photo
Blackburn Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3