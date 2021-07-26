Championship latest: Former PNE winger wanted by Blackburn Rovers and relegated new boys spend big

Here are the latest Championship rumours...
1. Rams close in on Allsop
Ex-Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is said to be close to agreeing a move to Derby County. The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, but can still bring in free agents on short term deals, and loan players on half-season contract. (talkSPORT) Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Eustace turns down Swans
Swansea City are said to be back to the drawing board in their search for a new manager, after John Eustace reportedly turned down the role and opted to stay at QPR. Steve Cooper left the Welsh side by mutual consent last week, after just over two years in the job. (Telegraph) Photo: James Chance
3. Blades linked with Peruvian youngster
Sheffield United have been tipped to make a 'six-figure' swoop for Peru youth international midfielder Yuriel Celi. The 19-year-old, who plays for top tier side Cantolao, is also wanted by Brazilian giants Sao Paolo, however. (The Sun) Photo: JUAN BARRETO
4. Cottagers sign duo
Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website) Photo: Ross Kinnaird