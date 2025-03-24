Average 2024/25 Championship home attendances compared after 38 games

Preston North End supporters haven’t seen their side lose many matches at Deepdale this season.

The only sides to defeat Paul Heckingbottom’s men on their own patch are Bristol City - who inflicted the manager’s one home league loss - and Arsenal, in the Carabao Cup. Prior to the arrival of Heckingbottom, PNE were beaten 2-0 on the opening night by Sheffield United.

In the main, though, Deepdale has been a difficult venue for opposition teams to visit. North End have won seven, drawn 10 and lost two in the Championship while seeing off Sunderland, Fulham, Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Burnley in cup competitions.

But, how does PNE’s average home league attendance compare to the rest of the second tier? Courtesy of Football Web Pages, who track crowds throughout the season, we take a look below...