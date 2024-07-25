It’s just over two weeks until the Championship season begins when Preston North End host Sheffield United at Deepdale on Friday, August 9.

North End are up against a Blades side relegated from the Championship, and they’ve done some good business so far. Kieffer Moore joined for an undisclosed fee, whilst Callum O’Hare has joined despite reported interest from the Premier League. Harrison Burrows is expected to follow after a £3m deal with Peterborough United was agreed, and they are also battling PNE for Chelsea starlet Alfie Gilchrist.

The other 22 teams in the Championship have all done varying levels of business. Some are prioritising making permanent signings and have spent some money, whilst others have so far signed players that were let go from their clubs.

Free agents on paper sound a good idea. They are without a club, so there is one less layer of negotiations to go through. With two weeks left of pre-season though, it makes it difficult for them to settle in quickly, as they won’t have gelled with their potential teammates.

Just because they are free agents doesn't mean that they should be signed for the sake of it. In some cases, the players' representatives might fight for a decent signing-on-fee to make up for a lack of transfer clause. Length is also a factor when it comes to negotiating, with some not willing to offer such a long-term deal for a player that might have been let go by their club.

Nevertheless, there are still some quality players out there in all positions that might be worth having a look at. Here’s a player in every position currently without a club.

GK: Asmir Begovic The 37-year-old, who came through the Pompey academy is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at QPR. Has previously represented the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth and Stoke City in a successful career.

RB: Cyrus Christie The 31-year-old played 28 times for Hull City last season despite missing more than a month due to injury. Has twice won promotion from this division with Fulham and has also represented the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Coventry.

CB: Liam Cooper The former Leeds centre back is a free agent after an incredible 10-year stint in West Yorkshire. Is renowned for his leadership skills and is currently a top target for Blackburn Rovers, according to reports.