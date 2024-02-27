Preston North End have turned their season around as they've put an unbeaten run of six games together over the month of February.

It's been almost the perfect month for the Lilywhites who after a draw with Millwall at the end of January have won four of their five games in February. The only team that stopped North End from winning was their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers who held them to a 2-2 draw at Deepdale.

The Championship standings six games ago when North End lost to Leeds United had them in 12th and they were five points off of the play-offs. PNE have moved up four places with four wins and two draws since and are just three points off of sixth. Saturday's game against Hull City is huge as it presents an opportunity for Ryan Lowe's side to overtake the Tigers in to the play-off positions.

Form is crucial at this stage of the season and if Preston can continue this unbeaten run then who knows what they could achieve come the end of the campaign. The play-offs look a real possibility and that is testament to Ryan Lowe who endured a difficult January with results going against them and being unable to sign any new players.

Preston's next six fixtures include home games against Hull City, Stoke City and Rotherham United as well as trips to Southampton, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City. PNE have 18 points to play for in that period with one round of midweek fixtures to come as well as a double-header over the Easter period. What kind of return do you think PNE will get from those games?