Preston North End's form over the last eight games is in the Championship top six - giving Ryan Lowe's side all the encouragement they need to keep pushing after the international break.

The Lilywhites were 1-0 winners at Plymouth Argyle last time out, with Liam Millar's fifth goal of the season earning a big three points. Preston have nine games left to force their way into the play-off places, but other clubs in the chasing pack are showing strong form too.