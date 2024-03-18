Preston North End's form over the last eight games is in the Championship top six - giving Ryan Lowe's side all the encouragement they need to keep pushing after the international break.
The Lilywhites were 1-0 winners at Plymouth Argyle last time out, with Liam Millar's fifth goal of the season earning a big three points. Preston have nine games left to force their way into the play-off places, but other clubs in the chasing pack are showing strong form too.
Here is the latest Championship form table, based on results over the last eight games.
