Championship form table as Leeds United fly, Norwich City and Preston North End push, Leicester City slide

A look at the latest form of Championship clubs as Leeds United lead the way

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 17:41 GMT

Preston North End's form over the last eight games is in the Championship top six - giving Ryan Lowe's side all the encouragement they need to keep pushing after the international break.

The Lilywhites were 1-0 winners at Plymouth Argyle last time out, with Liam Millar's fifth goal of the season earning a big three points. Preston have nine games left to force their way into the play-off places, but other clubs in the chasing pack are showing strong form too.

Here is the latest Championship form table, based on results over the last eight games.

Form: WWWDWWWW

1. Leeds United (22 points)

Form: WWWDWWWW

Form: WLWWWWWW

2. Ipswich Town (21 points)

Form: WLWWWWWW

Form: WWLWDWWD

3. Norwich City (17 points)

Form: WWLWDWWD

Form: WWDWDWLW

4. West Brom (17 points)

Form: WWDWDWLW

