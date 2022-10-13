Championship fixtures: Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End kick-off time moved forward for Sky Sports coverage
PNE’s Lancashire derby at Blackburn has been chosen for Sky Sports coverage.
North End are at Ewood Park on Saturday, December 10, with the game now kicking off at noon.
It means the match will be unavailable to watch live on iFollow PNE anywhere in the world. There will however be an audio option.
The game is the first for PNE after the month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar.
Ticket details for the game are still to be confirmed.