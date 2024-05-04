Preston North End's Alan Browne battles with West Bromwich Albion's John Swift

Preston North End are determined to finish the season on a high, but are playing purely for pride in the context of the Championship table.

The opponents, and hosts, however are desperate for three points. Indeed, West Brom’s top six spot is not secured heading into Saturday’s round of 12:30 kick-offs. The Baggies have been in there, pretty much, all season but Hull City are looking to leapfrog them at the death. Three straight defeats for Albion has opened the door for the Tigers.

North End head to the Midlands in difficult form, though, having lost their last four games - without scoring. If PNE lose, it will be the first time in 21 years they have lost five league matches in a row - and only the second time in the club’s history the Lilywhites have gone pointless in the final five games.

Back to the play-off race - which Preston could have a say in - Norwich City are the third club involved. But, the Canaries have one foot in the play-offs. It would take them losing at Birmingham, West Brom taking at least a point and Hull City winning at Plymouth - with a goal difference swing of seven.

At the top of the table, a draw against Huddersfield Town will send Ipswich Town to the Premier League. For Leeds United to nick second spot, they must beat Southampton at home and pray for a shock Huddersfield win at Portman Road.

The Terriers are all but relegated given their goal difference, but there are four teams looking to avoid relegation on the final day. Birmingham City will start the day in 22nd, but Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday or Blackburn Rovers could all end up there at the close of play. Wednesday head to Sunderland while Rovers face the champions, Leicester City, away from home.

