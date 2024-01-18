News you can trust since 1886
How Preston North End's expected points compare to Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Championship rivals

Opta Analyst have crunched the expected points figures for Championship clubs

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT

Preston North End have outperformed their underlying data to sit 12th in the Championship table after 27 games.

Data experts, Opta, have produced a table showing the expected points for every second tier side - at this stage of the season. North End's gap, between their actual and expected tally, is one of the biggest in the league.

Indeed, Ryan Lowe's side have almost picked up nine more points than the metrics suggest they should've done. Huddersfield Town are in a similar boat - fortunate to be above the relegation zone as per Opta. By contract, Sheffield Wednesday can count themselves unlucky to be 22nd.

At the other end of the table, automatic promotion chasing Ipswich Town have been boosted by their ruthless edge. Preston's upcoming opponents, Leeds United, ought to be top of the table according to the data while Middlesbrough are also sitting in a seemingly false position.

Here's the table in full!

Current position: 4th, 51 points

1. 1st: Leeds United, 54.2 expected points

Current position: 1st, 65 points

2. 2nd Leicester City, 52.2 expected points

Current position: 3rd, 55 points

3. 3rd: Southampton, 49.1 expected points

Current position: 10th, 39 points

4. 4th: Middlesbrough, 47.3 expected points

