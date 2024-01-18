Preston North End have outperformed their underlying data to sit 12th in the Championship table after 27 games.

Data experts, Opta, have produced a table showing the expected points for every second tier side - at this stage of the season. North End's gap, between their actual and expected tally, is one of the biggest in the league.

Indeed, Ryan Lowe's side have almost picked up nine more points than the metrics suggest they should've done. Huddersfield Town are in a similar boat - fortunate to be above the relegation zone as per Opta. By contract, Sheffield Wednesday can count themselves unlucky to be 22nd.

At the other end of the table, automatic promotion chasing Ipswich Town have been boosted by their ruthless edge. Preston's upcoming opponents, Leeds United, ought to be top of the table according to the data while Middlesbrough are also sitting in a seemingly false position.