Championship xG table and where Preston North End, Leeds United and Sunderland sit after 19 games
Southampton are out in front for expected goals in the Championship
Preston North End have their early season ruthless streak to thank for the fact they sit eighth after 19 Championship games.
The Lilywhites won six matches in a row and started the campaign eight unbeaten. Since then, North End have picked up three points in two of their 11 matches. Ryan Lowe's side will be searching for stark improvement over the festive period, where they will need to rediscover that clinical touch - based on their expected goals stat for the season so far.
With that in mind, here's the table for xG per 90 minutes across the second tier - with figures sourced from renowned football data site FBref.com.