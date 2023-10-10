The disciplinary records have been tracked - and at the 11-game stage - we take a look at some of the second tiers bad boys.

The 2023/24 Championship season is all-but at the quarter-stage of the competition.

We’re into October, and we’re currently on pause for the second international break of the campaign. The Lilywhites had been top going into the one in September, and now they sit third with both Leicester City and Ipswich Town maintaining their consistent run of form.

Ryan Lowe's side suffered three back-to-back defeats, two of which came away at the top two in the division, and so they're now 10 points off top, and eight points off an automatic spot. The rest of the league are trying to catch up, and Preston have seven teams all within seven points of them when the action resumes next week.

The 12-game mark when the league does resume will represent the quarter-point of the 46-game campaign, and should Preston be in the top six at that stage of the competition, then no one would argue that it's been a real positive start for Ryan Lowe's men.

No one has absolutely run away with it in Preston's squad in terms of goals or assists, and it's been a team game. Even Freddie Woodman has only got two clean sheets in 11 games, and so how about a different look at things? Discipline is key to a good team, and so who are the naughty boys of the division?

Here we take a look at the ‘dirtiest’ player in the Championship which is based on the amount of bookings they’ve received this season and in how many games.

Fortunately no one has had two straight red cards this season, or dismissed twice but there’s already a few players that have served suspensions, which usually comes when you’ve had five or more.

Transfermarkt collects the statistics and assigns one point for yellow cards, three points for a second yellow leading to a red and five points for a straight red to create a ranking - here’s who makes the top 20.

1 . Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) - 4 points 10 games played, 4 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card.

2 . Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) - 4 points 7 games played, 4 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card.

3 . Paul Smyth (QPR) - 4 points 11 games played, 4 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card.