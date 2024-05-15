Preston North End will be playing Championship football when the 2024/25 season comes around.

The Lilywhites secured a 10th-placed finish, the highest since Ryan Lowe's appointment in 2021. North End looked at one point like they had a chance of the play-offs but five defeats in their last five matches put those hopes to bed.

North End have been within a whisker of the Premier League before having lost to Bolton Wanderers in 2001 in the play-off final. They also competed in them in 2005, 2006 and 2009 lost to Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield United at the semi-final stage.

It's a tough ask getting to the Premier League these days, especially when Leicester City who were relegated last year have bounced back immediately as champions and then both Leeds and Southampton are competing in the play-offs. North End supporters are hungry to see their teams dine at the top table of English football again rather than reminiscing of their past glories.

For now, Preston fans must make the trips to the likes of Hull City and Plymouth Argyle rather than grounds like Anfield, Stamford Bridge or the Emirates. It's not all bad next season for Preston as they have two matches close by to them in which they should take a good following. Burnley are back in the division after being relegated whilst Blackburn Rovers staved off the threat of relegation on the final day of the campaign, beating Leicester 2-0.

The Premier League season is drawing to a close and we know that Burnley along with Sheffield United and Luton Town are coming down. Portsmouth and Derby County have come up from League One and we await the victor of the League One play-off final which is between Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

Leeds, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich City play their second leg matches of their play-off ties on Thursday (May 16) and Friday (May 17), and only one of those teams are going up. It means we know of 20 teams as of right now who will be competing in the division next year. Fans will want to tick off particular grounds on the 92 or just watch their team at a place they haven’t been to.