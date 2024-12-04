All three of Preston North End’s wins this season have come at Deepdale, with five matches drawn and just two defeated.

Only one of those losses came under current manager Paul Heckingbottom, with Bristol City having triumphed in Lancashire last month. PNE’s trio of victories came against Watford, Coventry City and Luton Town - without a goal being conceded.

The shares have been spoiled with West Brom, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Sunderland. If the Lilywhites are to climb up the table over the festive period and beyond, their home form will certainly be key.