Preston North End's average home attendance compared to Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Championship rivals

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST

PNE took a point in their last home match against West Brom

All three of Preston North End’s wins this season have come at Deepdale, with five matches drawn and just two defeated.

Only one of those losses came under current manager Paul Heckingbottom, with Bristol City having triumphed in Lancashire last month. PNE’s trio of victories came against Watford, Coventry City and Luton Town - without a goal being conceded.

The shares have been spoiled with West Brom, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Sunderland. If the Lilywhites are to climb up the table over the festive period and beyond, their home form will certainly be key.

But, how does North End’s average attendance compare to the rest of the league. Courtesy of Football Web Pages, we can take a look below...

40,556

1. Sunderland

40,556 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
36,118

2. Leeds United

36,118 | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
28,867

3. Derby County

28,867 | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
27,767

4. Sheffield United

27,767 | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversBurnley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice