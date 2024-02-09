News you can trust since 1886
Championship average attendances: Where Preston rank alongside Leeds United, Sunderland and others

PNE are among several Championship teams eyeing a play-off place and their form at Deepdale could prove crucial.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 9th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Preston North End continued their push for a Championship play-off place last weekend, beating promotion-chasing Ipswich Town 3-2 in a brilliant game. Ryan Lowe's side were 3-0 up by half-time and comfortable until Kieffer Moore's late brace.

Victory was North End's eighth at home and their second against top-level opposition, having beaten Leeds United 2-1 on Boxing Day. If they are to reach the top-six, then that form at Deepdale will prove crucial.

Many a Championship side have left Deepdale after a stern test and it is in no small part to the support of North End's fanbase. But how does the iconic ground compare against its second-tier counterparts for average attendance? Take a look below.

