Preston North End continued their push for a Championship play-off place last weekend, beating promotion-chasing Ipswich Town 3-2 in a brilliant game. Ryan Lowe's side were 3-0 up by half-time and comfortable until Kieffer Moore's late brace.

Victory was North End's eighth at home and their second against top-level opposition, having beaten Leeds United 2-1 on Boxing Day. If they are to reach the top-six, then that form at Deepdale will prove crucial.