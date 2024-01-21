News you can trust since 1886
Championship attendance table: Where Preston North End rank vs Millwall, Plymouth, QPR & other rivals

The average home crowds for Preston North End this season compared to the rest of the league.

Preston North End were dealt a tough defeat on the road to Leeds United at the weekend to deny them a big three points. Ryan Lowe's side may be 12th in the Championship table but they are only five points from the play-off places.

Throughout the season so far, we have seen big crowds pack out their respective stadiums to support the clubs in their respective missions. As PNE look to climb the table, Deepdale has welcomed fans in their droves, but how many fans have been down to support the players in action?

Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we've listed the average home crowd sizes for each Championship team so far and ranked them in order. Take a look below at where Preston sit in the attendance table compared to their closest rivals and the rest of the division.

Average attendance: 40,939

1. Sunderland

2. Leeds United

3. Leicester City

4. Southampton

