Preston North End were dealt a tough defeat on the road to Leeds United at the weekend to deny them a big three points. Ryan Lowe's side may be 12th in the Championship table but they are only five points from the play-off places.

Throughout the season so far, we have seen big crowds pack out their respective stadiums to support the clubs in their respective missions. As PNE look to climb the table, Deepdale has welcomed fans in their droves, but how many fans have been down to support the players in action?