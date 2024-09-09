Not many North End supporters made the trip down to South Wales to witness the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City, but the appointment of Paul Heckingbotom, saw interest levels go up. North End sold out their allocation at the Kassam Stadium which has only three sides.

PNE and Oxford don't tend to play each other much, with North End's 3-1 defeat to them at the end of October acting as their first competitive fixture away at Oxford since February 2000. It was an opportunity for North End fans to go and visit a ground they wouldn’t usually get the chance to visit, and Oxford themselves have plans for a new stadium.

The season is only four games in, with every team playing home and away twice. Some teams have travelled in big numbers, owing to the fact they’ve had their local derbies already, with the likes of Swansea City and Cardiff City already playing against each other, as well as Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

North End when the international break comes to an end will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough who made easy work of Cardiff City, winning 2-0 in South Wales.