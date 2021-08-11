Championship and League One rumours: Former Preston North End man could leave Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa want Fulham star

Here are the latest rumours...
1. Ipswich Town will listen to offers for last season’s top scorer
Ipswich Town are expected to listen to offers for James Norwood this summer. The striker is falling down the pecking order after Paul Cook brought in Joe Pigott, Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne. (Football League World) Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Nottingham Forest struggling to tie down star amid Premier League interest
Nottingham Forest are struggling to tie Brennan Johnson down to a new contract. Leeds United, Leicester and Burnley are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old. (The Athletic) Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Arsenal and Villa join race to sign Fulham star
Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined Everton and several other clubs in the race to sign Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Craven Cottage this summer following the club’s relegation. (The 72) Photo: Pool
4. Aberdeen reject £500k offer for Middlesbrough target
Aberdeen have reportedly rejected a £500,000 offer from a Championship club for winger Ryan Hedges. Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with the player this summer. (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol