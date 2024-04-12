Championship club's agent fee spend as Preston North End compared to Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers & rivals

The latest figures for Championship clubs cover 1 February 2023 to 1 February 2024

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

The agent fee spend of each Championship club - from February 1, 2023 to the same date in 20214, has now been published.

Take a look below to see where PNE place in the table, starting with the lowest outlay.

£440,671

1. Rotherham United

£440,671

Photo Sales
£508,562

2. Sheffield Wednesday

£508,562

Photo Sales
£586,849

3. Plymouth Argyle

£586,849

Photo Sales
£682,948

4. Millwall

£682,948

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversLeeds United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.