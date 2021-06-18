Centre-back Liam Lindsay wants to see friends reunited at Preston North End

Central defender Lindsay joined PNE on a two-year deal from Stoke last week .

He spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Deepdale, as did Iversen and Van den Berg.

Leicester keeper Iversen and Liverpool defender Van den Berg are edging closer to coming back on loan, their returns key deals as far as Lindsay is concerned.

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay

Lindsay told the Lancashire Post: “Myself, Sepp and Dan played a lot of matches on loan.

“Sepp did really well when you consider his age, his previous first-team chances and the fact it was his first loan move away from Liverpool.

“Everyone saw what Dan did for us, he was brilliant and kept us in games at times.

“If both come back and we make some other signings, it will boost our chances of having a good season.”

Lindsay was North End’s first signing of the summer when the deal with Stoke was done a week last Wednesday.

Liverpool have agreed to allow Van den Berg to return on loan again, the defender being away on holiday meaning it has not been completed yet.

The 19-year-old has been in Ibiza but is now back in his native Holland which should move things along.

Iversen is being allowed by Leicester to go out on loan again, although it hinges on their first-choice keepers coming through the Euros without an injury.

As well as trying to get those loan deals over the line, PNE are currently attempting to get a couple of permanent transfers done.