Celtic v Preston North End team news: Scott Sinclair starts up front for PNE against his former club

Scott Sinclair was handed a start in Preston North End's attack for the pre-season friendly with Celtic at Celtic Park.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:54 pm

Sinclair spent three-and-a-half years with Celtic before his move to Deepdale in January 2020.

The 32-year-old was paired with Ched Evans up front in a 3-5-2 system.

Andrew Hughes returned from injury to get his first pre-season action, lining-up with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay at the back.

PNE players Scott Sinclair Izzy Brown greet some of the Celtic players before the game
Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen were in the wing-back slots.

North End's bench included Izzy Brown who has missed the first two friendlies because of an injury from training.

First-year scholars Noah Mawene and Josh Seary are among the substitutes, as is second-year Lewis Leigh.

Celtic: Barhas, Ralston, Urhoghide, Welsh, Taylor, McGregor, Shaw, Moffatt, Turnball, Montgomery, Ajeti. SUbs: Bain, Abudo, Rogic, Edouardo, Bolingoli, Afolabi, O'Connor Coffey, Robertson, Murray, Henderson, Hjelde.

PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson (c), Whiteman, Potts, Cunningham, Evans, Sinclair. Subs: Hudson van den Berg, Bauer, Bayliss, Harrop, Rafferty, Riis, Brown, Maguire, Leigh, Mawene, Seary.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

