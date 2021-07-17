Celtic v Preston North End team news: Scott Sinclair starts up front for PNE against his former club
Scott Sinclair was handed a start in Preston North End's attack for the pre-season friendly with Celtic at Celtic Park.
Sinclair spent three-and-a-half years with Celtic before his move to Deepdale in January 2020.
The 32-year-old was paired with Ched Evans up front in a 3-5-2 system.
Andrew Hughes returned from injury to get his first pre-season action, lining-up with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay at the back.
Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen were in the wing-back slots.
North End's bench included Izzy Brown who has missed the first two friendlies because of an injury from training.
First-year scholars Noah Mawene and Josh Seary are among the substitutes, as is second-year Lewis Leigh.
Celtic: Barhas, Ralston, Urhoghide, Welsh, Taylor, McGregor, Shaw, Moffatt, Turnball, Montgomery, Ajeti. SUbs: Bain, Abudo, Rogic, Edouardo, Bolingoli, Afolabi, O'Connor Coffey, Robertson, Murray, Henderson, Hjelde.
PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson (c), Whiteman, Potts, Cunningham, Evans, Sinclair. Subs: Hudson van den Berg, Bauer, Bayliss, Harrop, Rafferty, Riis, Brown, Maguire, Leigh, Mawene, Seary.
Referee: Kevin Clancy