Carlos Corberan

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has been impressed with Preston North End’s composure this season when things have gone against them in games.

The Baggies present the next challenge for Ryan Lowe’s men, on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale. Indeed, PNE remain the only unbeaten team in the Championship and head into the weekend’s match in third place - having won six games and drawn two. North End shared the spoils with Rotherham United last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s Albion up next - a side with experience and quality throughout the squad but one yet to really start firing. Corberan’s team occupy 13th spot going into the clash, having won two, drawn four and lost a couple of games. West Brom’s boss only had positive things to say about Preston ahead of the game, especially given the fact they have collected eight of their 20 points from losing positions.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Saturday’s challenge is a very big one for us,” said Corberan. “They have done very good things and that’s backed up by the numbers and the stats that they have. We need to prepare very well and face the game with our highest commitment levels, focus on our strengths and then show them on the pitch. Everything that they have been working on this season has been rewarded.

“They’ve had a very positive start. Preston have a lot of strengths. They play with a three at the back, with a two in midfield and with three attackers. They are very quick in transition and their first thought is always to go forward, rather than coming back. They don’t get frustrated when things aren’t going their way, and that’s a very important skill to have not only in football, but also in life.