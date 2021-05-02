Caretaker boss Frankie McAvoy deserves a "wee bit of credit" for Preston's turnaround, says supporter John Smith

However, a lot can change in the football world in a relatively the Tykes who arrived at Deepdale as “top dogs” – already guaranteed a play off place after an amazing run of 13 wins and only two defeats in their last 19 games.

Although it was our last home game of the season there was no way that interim head coach Frankie McAvoy was saying relax and our players could not be accused of donning the flip flops for this one more like we were wearing our snow boots as our workmanlike performance produced a deserved win.

It was a third straight win for Frankie who definitely deserves a wee bit of credit for the team’s recent upturn of its fortunes . With the prize of being manager for next season still remaining unclaimed he must surely now be thinking that “it might be him” with his position being allowed to rollover for another year.

Jordan Storey is congratulated by Ryan Ledson after scoring against Barnsley

Our first goal was scored by my man of the match, centre half Jordan Storey who seems to have matured after being featured more regularly since the new year.The youngster also provided an assist in flicking on Tom Barkhuizen's long throw for Ched Evans to sweep home the all important second goal.

The long throw is just one of the little tweaks in our set plays which have been changed by the current coaching team as previously it was only used as panic measure during the last few minutes while chasing the game. In my opinion Daniel Iversen is the best keeper we have had since Jordan Pickford and he was again immense in keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Iversen is the type of player which our new recruitment analyst James Beet must find in the summer if we are to continue to run the club as economically as we do and at the same time remain a force in this division.