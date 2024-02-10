David Turnbull starts as Cardiff City vs Preston North End lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's clash at Cardiff City.
The Lilywhites beat Ipswich Town last weekend and PNE's boss has stuck with the XI which started against the Tractor Boys. Kian Best, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans all miss out through injury for the visitors.
As for the hosts, ex-Preston man Callum Robinson is sidelined along with Callum O'Dowda - who has been out since September - and Mark McGuinness. Home debuts are handed to January recruits Nat Phillips and David Turnbull.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic.
Cardiff starting XI: Alnwick; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins, Turnbull, Wintle (c), Siopis, Grant, Bowler, Etete. Cardiff subs: Turner, Romeo, Wilson-Esbrand, Ralls, Ramsey, Tanner, Colwill, Meite, Diedhiou.