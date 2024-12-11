Cardiff City vs Preston North End confirmed lineups and team news as Josh Bowler handed start
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for tonight’s match at Cardiff City.
Former Bluebirds loan man Josh Bowler comes into the PNE starting XI, along with centre-back Liam Lindsay - who was back in the squad last weekend, after a spell out injured.
Andrew Hughes drops out of the squad with a knock, for the game against his hometown club. Robbie Brady is back on the bench for North End, having been out since October with ankle ligament damage.
Preston’s shape on the night will be interesting - there is potential for Heckingbottom to go with a back four and use Jordan Storey at right-back. Equally, Bowler and Kaine Kesler-Hayden could operate on either flank as wing-backs.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Bowler, McCann (c), Thordarson, Greenwood, Frokjaer, Riis. PNE substitutes: Cornell, Bauer, Whiteman, Ledson, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Osmajic, Keane.
Cardiff City starting XI: Alnwick (c); Ng, Goutas, Chambers, Bagan, Rinomhota, Robertson, Colwill, Meite, O’Dowda, Robinson. Cardiff City substitutes: Horvath, Daland, Fish, Collins, Ralls, El Ghazi, Willock, Ashford, Reindorf.
