Freddie Woodman

If there's one man who doesn't need any added motivation for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City, it's Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The shot-stopper had two successive loan spells at the Bluebirds' arch-rivals, Swansea City, from 2019 to 2021. Woodman played 95 games across those campaigns, both of which saw Swansea reach the play-offs. Brentford would thwart Woodman and co on both occasions, though.

That is in the past now, but North End's number one doesn't expect the Cardiff faithful to forget his time at the Liberty Stadium anytime soon. PNE are looking to build on last weekend's win over Ipswich Town and Woodman would love nothing more than to leave South Wales with three more, hard earned points in the bag.

"I remember every game I go to Cardiff and play!" he told iFollow PNE. "They are always interesting for me, being an ex-Swansea player. I do quite enjoy it. I think it’s part of the game; the media and everyone can get caught up in saying it’s not right, but I think if it’s done in the right way - and both parties can take it - then I think the game needs it really. I think it’d be a bit sad if we weren’t able to give each other stick.

"I always try to give something back, but it’s a little bit harder if you’re on the losing side. You have to just suck it up. But yeah of course, if someone’s going to give it to you all game - and you get a positive result, then they need to know I’m going to turn around, pick someone out and give it back to them. Like I say, if it’s done in the right way, I think it’s what the game needs."