Callum Robinson

Cardiff City forward Callum Robinson will miss this weekend's match against his old club Preston North End.

The Lilywhites enjoyed three years with Robinson, after two loan spells at Deepdale. He eventually left for Sheffield United, who paid a reported £8m to land the forward following promotion to the Premier League.

Robinson became a bluebird in the summer of 2022, after North End had been linked with a reunion. In his first season, the number 47 scored seven goals in 29 appearances. This campaign, it's two goals in 23 outings for Robinson - who has had his fair share of issues to contend with.

"He started sessions on the field with the physios, he is running and doing well," said Bulut." But he is not yet with us. He had a virus and he took really long. Now he is training already, two or three days with our physios until he comes back into the team. His history, he has had a lot of injuries.

"When we came here, he was just back from an injury. Then when we start the season he got injured again and for three weeks he was out. He came back and then he was out again. When he comes close, he has another injury. So he hasn't adapted to be fully with us. He has to really take care about his body and manage it well."

Elsewhere in the Cardiff camp, former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey could make his first appearance since mid-September. The Welshman has been out with a knee injury for an extended period. The home side also have one concern in defence.

