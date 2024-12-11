Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Milutin Osmajic secures vital away win
On a bitterly cold Wednesday night in South Wales, the first 45 minutes were incredibly familiar for North End at the Cardiff City Stadium. With the exception of last season's visit, there has been a lot of forgettable football here for the Lilywhites and there wasn't much to warm anyone up in the opening exchanges..
A bright enough start was made by Preston, with former Bluebird loanee Josh Bowler - one of two changes on the night for PNE - carrying a threat on the right. He weaved his way inside and saw a shot pushed away by Jak Alnwick, while Liam Lindsay - the other player brought into the XI - headed a decent opportunity wide.
There was very little noise or atmosphere in the stadium and Omer Riza's men felt there for the taking, but they did gradually grow into the contest. Nine minutes from half-time, Jordan Storey had to time his slide perfectly and clear off the line, after Yakou Meite prodded the ball past Freddie Woodman - who did get a touch on the ball to take some sting out of it.
Both sides headed in with it goalless at the interval; Sam Greenwood having almost broken the deadlock with a wonder strike from distance in the final minute of the half. The match had all the feel of one that might only need one goal, for either team to nick the points they desperately craved.
North End boss Paul Heckingbottom probably felt his side were due a slice of luck, and on 48 minutes they got one - Cardiff may argue for the second time on the night, involving Frokjaer. The Dane, facing the hosts' net, opted to place an effort at goal and got the reward for doing so, as a deflection saw Calum Chambers turn the ball messily into his own net.
At that point, frustration started to build among the home faithful and PNE had the chance to go and put themselves in an even stronger position - against an opponent clearly lacking flow and quality. A few minutes after the deadlock breaker though, another goal saving clearance was required - this time from Jack Whatmough, as he headed Perry Ng's effort off the line.
Cardiff huffed and puffed, but struggled to create anything clear-cut for the remainder of the match; a Chris Willock effort late in the day whistled comfortably wide of Woodman's left hand post. The points were to be wrapped up in injury time, when Milutin Osmajic pounced on a Dimitrios Goutas error, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home from a tight angle.
For Preston, three welcomed points in the league and a long overdue victory on the road. And, in the exact kind of style you will take all day long, when desperate to taste that winning feeling. A journey well made, too, for the hardy 200 or so souls in the away end.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden (Brady 78’), Bowler (Potts 64’), McCann (c), Thordarson (Holmes 78’), Greenwood, Frokjaer (Whiteman 64’), Riis (Osmajic 78’). PNE unusued substitutes: Cornell, Bauer, Ledson, Keane.
Cardiff City vs PNE LIVE
FT: Cardiff City 0-2 PNE
North End take all three points in South Wales!
Calum Chambers’ own goal shortly after the restart sent them on their way and Osmsajic secured the points in injury time.
A first win in the league since October 19 and first victory away from home, in the Championship, since early March!
That will be a big weight off everyone’s shoulders... on to Leeds United at home on Saturday.
Reaction and ratings to come.
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 0-2
Osmajic rounds Alnwick and slots home!
90' Added time (0-1)
Six minutes.
Cardiff pushing.
87' Curled wide (0-1)
Willock’s ever whistles a couple of yards wide of the bottom right corner.
82' Held by Alnwick (0-1)
Greenwood’s free-kick from 20 yards is over the wall and on target, but lacks power and is caught by Alnwick.
77' Three more subs (0-1)
Brady, Holmes and Osmajic are on.
Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson and Riis off.
75' Whipped over (0-1)
Ng beats the wall with his 25 yard free kick but it’s always going over.
70' Comes to nothing (0-1)
Greenwood delivers and Storey seems to head the ball into another player, which takes all power out of the effort and it is caught by Alnwick.
69' Corner forced (0-1)
The ball keeps breaking for PNE in the Cardiff half. Potts’ cross now deflects behind for a corner.
64' Double PNE sub (0-1)
Whiteman and Potts replace Bowler - who is booed - and Frokjaer.
61' Scuffed shot (0-0)
Woodman holds on to El Ghazi’s prodded half volley.
The number 20 replaced Joel Bagan on 57 minutes, while Chris Willock came on for Yakou Meite.
That close! (0-1)
Excellent from the PNE No.5.
56' End-to-end! (0-1)
Whatmough saves a goal now with a header, right on the line, to deny Ng an equaliser.
PNE then launch the counter attack and the ball drops for Thordarson to strike, but he slices it high and wide.
53' Frustration building (0-1)
The home fans are getting on top of their team, frustrated at the football they are seeing. If Preston can get a second goal they will be in a really strong position. One might be enough, but we know North End have struggled to see leads out.
47' GOAL!!!!! Cardiff 0-1 PNE
Frokjaer’s shot deflects off Chambers and flies in! Probably an own goal. PNE do not care; they lead in Wales.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way in Cardiff. No changes.
HT: Cardiff City 0-0 PNE
Goalless at the break...
PNE have had the better of the game, with Bowler, Greenwood, Lindsay and Frokjaer all having meaningful efforts at goal.
The latter, though, is perhaps a tad fortunate to still be on the pitch after kicking out at Perry Ng.
44' What an effort (0-0)
Greenwood is not far off picking out the top left corner from 25 yards, with a thunderous swerving strike. It dips agonisingly wide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.