Cardiff City v Preston North End: Confirmed teams as Ryan Lowe makes four changes in the FA Cup

Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunningham, Ali McCann and Sean Maguire came into the starting XI for the clash which is being played behind closed doors at the Cardiff City Stadium due to restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government.

Cunningham replaced Andrew Hughes on the left side of the back three, Hughes having picked up a slight injury in Monday's win at Stoke.

Ledson is set to play the holding midfield role instead of Ben Whiteman, with McCann replacing Alan Browne in one of the attacking midfield slots..

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson

Up front, Maguire replaced Ched Evans - the Welsh striker, Browne and Whiteman were named among the nine substitutes permitted in the FA Cup.

The bench included Josh Harrop who has yet to feature in a game this season due to injury and being out of the 25-man squad.

Mathew Hudson returned as back-up goalkeeper on the bench, Connor Ripley cup-tied having played in the competition for Salford City when on loan there.

Cardiff: Phillips, Morrison, Nelson, Brown, Ng, Vaulks, Pack, Bagan, Davies, Colwill, Collins. SUbs: Ratcliffe, McGuinness, Flint, Wintle, Sang, Harris, King, Patten, Evans.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Cunningham, Ledson, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Storey, Lindsay, Rafferty, Harrop, Browne, Whiteman, Sinclair, Evans.

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northants)