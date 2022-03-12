Cardiff City v Preston North End confirmed line-ups: Emil Riis and Liam Lindsay start for PNE

They were the two changes made by PNE manager Ryan Lowe for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium, with them replacing Ched Evans and Josh Earl.

Evans moved to the bench while Earl didn’t make the matchday squad having suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s victory over Bournemouth.

Lindsay’s return on the left side of the back three enabled Andrew Hughes to move out to cover the left wing-back role.

Riis partnered Cameron Archer up front, the Dane starting after netting a late winner against Bournemouth.

There was seats on the bench for Sean Maguire and Patrick Bauer.

Maguire returned to action after being out with an ankle injury since late January, while Bauer had missed two matches with a hip muscle injury.

There was a start in the Cardiff attack for former PNE striker Jordan Hugill.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis

Hugill joined the Bluebirds in January on loan from Norwich City, having had a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion in the first-half of the season.

He’s also played against North End for Middlesbrough, QPR and Norwich since leaving Deepdale in a £9.6m switch to West Ham in January 2018.

Cardiff: Smithies, Ng, Flint, McGuinness, Drameh, Doyle, Wintle, Ralls, Doughty, Davies, Hugill. Subs: Phillips, Baga, Vaulks, Ikpeazu, Colwill, Harris, Denham.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Diaby, Lindsay, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Hughes, Riis, Archer. Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Bauer, McCann, Sinclair, Maguire, Evans.