They have won three of their last four games, all with clean sheets, and their last will have been a huge morale booster for them.

The Bluebirds came out on top in the Severnside derby against Bristol City, a 2-0 win, although it did not come without a cost, losing goalkeeper Ryan Allsop for this weekend’s trip to the North West thanks to a red card.

Only four sides in the whole of the Championship can say they have also won three of their last five games, all of them in the top eight in the division, three in the top six.

Callum Robinson reacts during a game for Cardiff against QPR

It’s an upturn in form that is much needed for the Welsh side, and boss Sabri Lamouchi. Cardiff are not afraid of a change at the top if things aren’t going right and the French former Nottingham Forest boss is their third manager so far this season.

He may have lost his first three in charge but it seems like he’s getting to grips with his squad and how to get the best out of them.

Owner Vincent Tan has appointed seven new managers in the last seven seasons, although they have had a season in the Premier League during that time. One thing that did get Cardiff fans onside was the addition of Sol Bamba as Lamouchi’s assistant manager. He’s a cult hero in Wales, and after fighting back from a cancer diagnosis, certainly has the respect of the footballing world.

Allsop is not the only absentee this weekend with former PNE favourite Callum Robinson out through injury until after the international break.

The Lilywhites were interested in bringing the then West Bromwich Albion forward back to Deepdale in January but were outdone by Cardiff. In the three months since joining the club, Robinson has not only shot to the top of the scoring charts at the Cardiff City Stadium, but he’s also created the most goals at the club too – and that is across the whole campaign, not just the three months since the winter window.

Speaking about the loss of the winger, Cardiff boss Lamouchi told Wales Online: "It's the worst case. He will be not available for sure not before the international break. One month. The next five games he will be not with us.

"It's his hamstring. At the end we supposed it was cramp. It was just a hamstring. We did some tests and it's a grade two (tear). The next couple of games he will be not in the squad and not available to play.

"This is not good news. Because he was doing well. Scoring, assisting. He is our top scorer. And it's difficult to score for us this year. So we need to find a solution. We can't complain.

"I'm disappointed for him because he worked so hard against Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Reading, with assisting, scoring, great performances. We will miss him."