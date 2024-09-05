Josh Bowler | Getty Images

PNE signed the former Blackpool star on transfer deadline day

Belief will be a key thing for Preston North End deadline day signing, Josh Bowler.

That is based on comments from Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut, who managed Bowler during his loan spell with the Bluebirds last season. The 25-year-old scored five goals in 38 league appearances for the Welsh club. Bowler was signed by Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022, for a reported £4million, after a stand out campaign with PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool.

He is yet to feature for the City Ground outfit, with loan moves to Olympiacos and Cardiff secured - as well as a temporary return to the Seasiders. Bowler had outlined frustration at his attacking output for Cardiff last season, but in February he scored a stunning goal to clinch a 1-0 win at Watford. After that, Bulut shared the conversations he’d had with the player - who had endured a 13-game goalless run.

"Josh has to believe in himself," Bulut said, back in February. "We have spoken to him many times, my assistants, too. He has quality one against one, he has to use it. Like today, when he has to shoot, he has to shoot. When he has to pass, he has to pass. I speak with him a lot about everyone knowing that he is left-footed. Sometimes he has to go on his right. We train it every time, that he has to dribble on the outside, on his right foot, to maybe make the assist or score a goal.”

Bowler is certainly a player PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom is glad to have in the building - the 47-year-old was keen to bolster his attacking options in the summer transfer window. And those messages from Bulut look to have resonated with the winger, who made it clear - in his first interview with Preston - that he is aiming to get supporters on the edge of their seats.