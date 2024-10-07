Ex-Preston North End boss remains in Cardiff City manager running as former Sunderland chief 'sounded out'
Ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe remains one of the favourites with the bookies to become Cardiff City’s next manager.
However, there are plenty of other candidates being linked with the vacancy. The Bluebirds parted ways with Erol Bulut on September 22, having picked up one point from six games. Omer Riza has since taken caretaker charge and overseen a win over Millwall, draw with Bristol City and heavy loss at Hull City.
Lowe, who left PNE after one game of the 2024/25 campaign, has consistently been towards the top of the odds - along with his old Plymouth Argyle assistant, Steven Schumacher, who was sacked by Stoke City last month.
At the time of writing, ex-West Ham United and West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is the front runner with the bookies. The Croatian, whose last job in England was with Watford, left Saudi Arabian side Al-Fateh in mid-August - after 13 months at the club.
It’s other names who are being reported in the media, though. One of those is Tony Mowbray, who stepped away from his role as Birmingham City boss in mid-March, due to health reasons. The 60-year-old, last month, said he was doing ‘great’ and outlined his wish to return to management soon.
It’s claimed, by The Mirror, that Mowbray has been ‘sounded out’ - with Cardiff having drawn up a list of candidates. Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones is also said to be ‘under consideration’ for the role at his boyhood club, with ex-PNE boss Alex Neil interested along with Schumacher. Owner, Vincent Tan, is expected to appoint his 12th manager in 14 years, during the international break.
