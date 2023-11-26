Erol Bulut pinpoints two key factors in Cardiff City's win over Preston North End
Ike Ugbo and Karlan Grant both scored injury time time goals for Cardiff City - who won 1-2 at Deepdale
Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut felt with his team's defending and substitutions were key in Saturday's 1-2 win over Preston North End.
The 10-man Lilywhites looked to be heading for three hard earned points at Deepdale, but Karlan Grant grabbed a 96th minute equaliser before substitute Ike Ugbo popped up with a 99th minute, headed winner.
Preston - who lost Robbie Brady to a second yellow card on 52 minutes - were left on the floor in the ninth minute of added time. Ryan Lowe's men had led through Milutin Osmajic's solo strike soon after the restart, but departed empty handed on home soil - in cruel fashion.
"The substitutes helped a lot," said Bulut. "We created a lot more chances with Ollie Tanner, with Rubin, with Ike and Wintle. We kept the ball, circulated it really well and was waiting for that chance to score the first and then the second in the 99th minute. Also, we didn't allow the opponent chances. That goal was from our mistake and a counter attack. Preston are a good counter-attacking side and scored.
"They started the season great, with six wins, they won their last two games and are a really strong team at home. But today we didn't allow them chances. I think all of my players today tried really hard to get this win, so I cannot pick out individual players now. Because football is team work and today my team showed team work."