Erol Bulut

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut felt with his team's defending and substitutions were key in Saturday's 1-2 win over Preston North End.

The 10-man Lilywhites looked to be heading for three hard earned points at Deepdale, but Karlan Grant grabbed a 96th minute equaliser before substitute Ike Ugbo popped up with a 99th minute, headed winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston - who lost Robbie Brady to a second yellow card on 52 minutes - were left on the floor in the ninth minute of added time. Ryan Lowe's men had led through Milutin Osmajic's solo strike soon after the restart, but departed empty handed on home soil - in cruel fashion.

"The substitutes helped a lot," said Bulut. "We created a lot more chances with Ollie Tanner, with Rubin, with Ike and Wintle. We kept the ball, circulated it really well and was waiting for that chance to score the first and then the second in the 99th minute. Also, we didn't allow the opponent chances. That goal was from our mistake and a counter attack. Preston are a good counter-attacking side and scored.