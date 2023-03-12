Cardiff City boss says his side lost their minds against Preston North End and pinpoints why PNE won

The Bluebirds were on a good run going into the game, with three wins in their last four games, but second half goals from Tom Cannon and Ched Evans were enough to see the Welsh side off.

Up until the opening goal, which came after 68 minutes from the boot of Cannon, Lamouchi felt his side were worthy of an important point that would help keep them in the division, with Cardiff currently one place and six points above the bottom three.

Lamouchi said: “I'm very disappointed because after the first half we were in the game, we created chances. It's not easy to play here, we know that, but we started well. In the second half, even after a few good minutes and a couple of chances, we lost our mind.

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi (left) gestures on the touchline at Deepdale

"We made stupid mistakes and if you're not absolutely concentrating until the end - it's the Championship. That's it.

"I'm disappointed because with a point, after an hour, you could say that it's fair for both teams but the game is 90 minutes and with the result of the day, one point was a great point.”

Lamouchi lost his second goalkeeper in two weeks as Jak Alnwick was sent off in second half stoppage time for a tackle on Cannon outside the area.

The incident came about after Perry Ng sliced his clearance into the path of the North End striker.

“Unbelievable, two games in a row, two red cards for the goalkeeper,” Lamouchi said. “Even that we can avoid, to put our goalkeeper in trouble. Put the ball out, don't play. It was our mistake.”

North End made it four games unbeaten at home with the victory but Lamouchi felt there was a defining moment in the match, the introduction of Evans from the bench.

The Welshman scored after coming on, on the hour mark, but the Cardiff boss felt his desire to win dragged Preston over the line.

He said: “Congratulations to Preston because they didn't give us anything. We created chances but we didn't score, Sory Kaba and Ryan Wintle in the first half, two or three times with Jaden Philogene. But we know it's tough to play Preston at home.