Carabao Cup trophy | Getty Images

A full rundown of the Carabao Cup round two draw - made live on Sky Sports after Leeds United’s defeat to Middlesbrough

Preston North End have been drawn away to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

The managerless Lilywhites saw off Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night, with Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer scoring for PNE - against a much changed Black Cats side at Deepdale. Round two ties will take place the week commencing August 26th.

Here is the draw in full.

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Barrow vs Derby County

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Wolves vs Burnley

Southern Section

Coventry vs Oxford United

Swansea City vs Wycombe

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth

QPR vs Luton Town

Brighton vs Crawley Town

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Colchester vs Brentford