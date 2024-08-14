Carabao Cup second round draw in full: Harrogate vs Preston North End, Everton vs Doncaster, Wolves vs Burnley
Preston North End have been drawn away to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup second round.
The managerless Lilywhites saw off Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night, with Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer scoring for PNE - against a much changed Black Cats side at Deepdale. Round two ties will take place the week commencing August 26th.
Here is the draw in full.
Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Barrow vs Derby County
Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers
Middlesbrough vs Stoke City
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Harrogate Town vs Preston North End
Walsall vs Huddersfield Town
Wolves vs Burnley
Southern Section
Coventry vs Oxford United
Swansea City vs Wycombe
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Birmingham City vs Fulham
Watford vs Plymouth Argyle
West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
QPR vs Luton Town
Brighton vs Crawley Town
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
Cardiff City vs Southampton
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Colchester vs Brentford
