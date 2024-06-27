Carabao Cup first round draw in full as Preston North End host Sunderland and Wrexham go to Sheffield United

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 12:02 BST
The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup takes place next week | Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
A full rundown of the Carabao Cup first round draw

Preston North End

Here is the round one draw in full.

Northern Section

Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle United vs Stoke City

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

Barrow vs Port Vale

Burton Albion vs Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town vs West Brom

Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County

Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town

Derby County vs Chesterfield

Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town

Preston North End vs Sunderland

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe

Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town vs Bradford City

Southern Section

Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers

Walsall vs Exeter City

Crawley Town vs Swindon Town

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Norwich City vs Stevenage

Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth vs Millwall

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City

Watford vs MK Dons

Swansea City vs Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town

Leyton Orient vs Newport County

Colchester vs Reading

