Carabao Cup first round draw in full as Preston North End host Sunderland and Wrexham go to Sheffield United
Preston North End
Here is the round one draw in full.
Northern Section
Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra
Carlisle United vs Stoke City
Leeds United vs Middlesbrough
Barrow vs Port Vale
Burton Albion vs Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town vs West Brom
Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County
Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town
Derby County vs Chesterfield
Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town
Preston North End vs Sunderland
Sheffield United vs Wrexham
Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe
Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley
Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town vs Bradford City
Southern Section
Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers
Walsall vs Exeter City
Crawley Town vs Swindon Town
Oxford United vs Peterborough United
Norwich City vs Stevenage
Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth vs Millwall
Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City
Watford vs MK Dons
Swansea City vs Gillingham
Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town
Leyton Orient vs Newport County
Colchester vs Reading
