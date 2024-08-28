Carabao Cup | Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Preston North End have knocked Sunderland and Harrogate Town so far in the competition

Preston North End have been drawn

The Lilywhites saw off Sunderland in round one, at Deepdale, with goals from Mads Frokjaer and Ryan Ledson clinching a 2-0 win. North End then faced Harrogate Town for the first time ever, in round two, and they stormed to a 5-0 away victory.

Milutin Osmajic netted a hat-trick, while Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood scored a brace on the night. Round three ties will take place on the weeks commencing September 16 and September 23 - due to the scheduling of Champions League games.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the round three draw, in full.

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Manchester City vs Watford

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Walsall vs Leicester City

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End vs Fulham

Everton vs Southampton

QPR vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Brighton vs Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Barrow