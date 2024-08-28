Carabao Cup third round draw in FULL with Preston North End vs Fulham and Man United vs Barnsley
Preston North End have been drawn
The Lilywhites saw off Sunderland in round one, at Deepdale, with goals from Mads Frokjaer and Ryan Ledson clinching a 2-0 win. North End then faced Harrogate Town for the first time ever, in round two, and they stormed to a 5-0 away victory.
Milutin Osmajic netted a hat-trick, while Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood scored a brace on the night. Round three ties will take place on the weeks commencing September 16 and September 23 - due to the scheduling of Champions League games.
Here is the round three draw, in full.
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Manchester City vs Watford
Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers
Manchester United vs Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Walsall vs Leicester City
Brentford vs Leyton Orient
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End vs Fulham
Everton vs Southampton
QPR vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town
Brighton vs Wolves
AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Barrow
