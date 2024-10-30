Carabao Cup trophy | Getty Images

Preston North End host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night.

Following Sky Sports’ coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, the draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman - then conducted by Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen. The two teams already in the hat, before Wednesday’s ties, are Southampton and Brentford.

The Saints beat Stoke City 3-2 at St Mary’s, on Tuesday night, while the Bees triumphed on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday, at home. Brighton versus Liverpool gets under way at 19:30, while Spurs kick-off against Pep Guardiola’s side at 20:15.

All other ties start at 19:45, with Preston North End’s bumper clash with Arsenal available to watch on Sky Sports+. Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, Chelsea head to Newcastle United and it’s Manchester United against Leicester City, at Old Trafford. Quarter-Final ties will take place on the week commencing December 17.

Ball numbers for the quarter-final draw

1 Brentford

2 Southampton

3 Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

4 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

5 Manchester United or Leicester City

6 Newcastle United or Chelsea

7 Preston North End or Arsenal

8 Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City