Carabao Cup quarter-final draw details and ball numbers confirmed ahead of Preston vs Arsenal
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night.
Following Sky Sports’ coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, the draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman - then conducted by Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen. The two teams already in the hat, before Wednesday’s ties, are Southampton and Brentford.
The Saints beat Stoke City 3-2 at St Mary’s, on Tuesday night, while the Bees triumphed on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday, at home. Brighton versus Liverpool gets under way at 19:30, while Spurs kick-off against Pep Guardiola’s side at 20:15.
All other ties start at 19:45, with Preston North End’s bumper clash with Arsenal available to watch on Sky Sports+. Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, Chelsea head to Newcastle United and it’s Manchester United against Leicester City, at Old Trafford. Quarter-Final ties will take place on the week commencing December 17.
Ball numbers for the quarter-final draw
1 Brentford
2 Southampton
3 Aston Villa or Crystal Palace
4 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool
5 Manchester United or Leicester City
6 Newcastle United or Chelsea
7 Preston North End or Arsenal
8 Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City