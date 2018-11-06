Can Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne beat Wayne Rooney and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to North West goal award?

Alan Browne is vying with some of the region’s top football stars to pick up a coveted award.

The Preston North End midfielder’s strike against Cardiff in September 2017 is nominated for the Goal of the Year award at the Northwest Football Awards.

The strike from the halfway line in the 3-0 win over the Bluebirds ended a 16-month wait for a goal for the Irishman and was a sign of things to come in season that saw him named PNE’s Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old is looking to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Jordan Hugill who won last year’s award for his first goal in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in January 2017.

His nomination sees Browne go up against Wayne Rooney, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nemanja Matic amongst others with eight goals making the final shortlist.

The winner is selected via a social media vote.

Alan Browne celebrates scoring against Cardiff with Jordan Hugill, the last winner of the award

To show Browne your support tweet @NWFAwards with the hashtag #NWFAGoalG.

The award will be handed out during the Northwest Football Awards ceremony at The Point at Lancashire Cricket’s Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, November 12.

Elsewhere on the night Browne has been nominated in the Championship Player of the Year category and Ben Davies is up in the Rising Star section.

Preston North End’s Community and Education Trust have also been nominated for Community Club of the Year while their celebration of the Dick, Kerr Ladies has been nominated for Community Initiative of the Year.

The full shortlist for Goal of the Year is...

#NWFAGoalA

Sammy Ameobi: Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City 02/02/18

#NWFAGoalB

Wayne Rooney: Everton v West Ham 29/11/17

#NWFAGoalC

Conor McAleny: Fleetwood v Oxford 10/04/18

#NWFAGoalD

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool v Man City 04/04/18

#NWFAGoalE

Georgia Stanway: Manchester City v Chelsea 27/02/18

#NWFAGoalF

Nemanja Matic: Manchester United v Crystal Palace 05/03/18

#NWFAGoalG

Alan Browne: Preston North End v Cardiff 12/09/17

#NWFAGoalH

Joe Thompson: Rochdale v Charlton Athletic 05/05/18